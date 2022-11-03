Name the corrupt, we will ensure action: Punjab CM to public

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, on Thursday, called on the people of the state to expose the corrupt officers so that they could face severest of severe action.

Speaking to reporters after surprise check at the local Tehsil complex and the Suvidha centre at Samrala (Ludhiana), Mann said corruption cannot be tolerated at any cost. He said if anyone seeks bribe from the people to do any work then they must expose the name of such officer for the severest of severe action.

The CM said as part of its anti-corruption drive his government has already put several corrupt officers behind the bars. He appealed to the people to play a proactive role in making the state corruption free. The menace can be eliminated only with the active support and cooperation of people. The Aam Aadmi government will leave no stone unturned for this noble cause.

The CM further said that his government has already set the wheels in motion to bring numerous reforms in the working of the various departments. He said that the sole motive is to streamline the functioning of these departments to ensure zero inconvenience to people in availing the benefits of government schemes.

Mann said it will take time to rectify the system that has been jeopardised for the last more than seven decades. Replying to a query pertaining to the illegal colonies, he said no person will be rendered homeless. He said the state government is already contemplating this issue and a solution to this will be worked out. He assured the people will not have to suffer due to the sins of the previous governments.

The CM said paddy straw burning is a joint issue involving several states and it should be resolved jointly. He said the Union government is playing cheap politics by blaming the hard working and resilient farmers on this issue.

Mann said his government had sent a detailed proposal for the resolution of the issue to the Union government but the latter has blatantly rejected it.

The CM said the Air Quality Index of Faridabad and other cities of Haryana is worse than Punjab but Centre is putting the onus on Punjabi farmers, which reflects the anti-farmers and anti-Punjab mindset of the Union government and BJP.

Mann said the armchair economists sitting in air conditioned offices at Delhi are not giving any solution to the farmers but they are continuously bringing disgrace to them by falsely accusing them of burning the paddy. He said that humiliation and injustice towards Punjabi farmers is totally unwarranted and undesirable.