Nair society in Kerala slams Congress for boycott of Temple consecration

In responding to the Congress decision to decline the invitation to attend the Ram Temple consecration ceremony on January 22, the Nair Service Society, an influential organisation of the Nair community in Kerala, said it is blasphemous to boycott the event in the name of politics.

In a veiled criticism of the Congress stand, NSS General Secretary G Sukumaran Nair, in a statement, said any party opposing the Ram Temple event can be deemed as an entity working for their selfishness and political gains. “If any organization or political party opposes it, they are doing so for selfish reasons or for political advantage,” he said.

Sukumaran Nair further said that it is the duty of every believer to take part, if possible, in the consecration ceremony being held at Ayodhya on January 22. “The act of boycotting the Ram Temple consecration ceremony can be considered impiety. Every believer, regardless of their religion or caste should attend it,” the statement said.

The Congress on Wednesday announced that the party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury have “respectfully declined” the invitation to attend the Ram Temple consecration ceremony, alleging that it has been made into a “political project” by the BJP and the RSS for “electoral gain”.

Welcoming the statement of Sukumaran Nair, Kerala unit of the BJP said the stance taken by the NSS on Ram Temple consecration ceremony would help strengthen the unity of the Hindu community.

In a Facebook post, Surendran said, “A clear stance, instilling confidence in the hearts of the Hindu community,” while sharing a copy of the statement issued by the NSS.

BJP leader and Union Minister V Muraleedharan said the NSS’s stand should serve as an eye-opener for the Congress-Communist alliance, which has once again disrespected the faith of the majority by declining the invitation. “The great temple in Ayodhya” represents the culmination of a 500-year wait for Sanatana devotees,” Muraleedharan said In a Facebook post