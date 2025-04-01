Nagaland Sambad lottery results for April 1, 2025: ₹1 crore winner revealed!

The Nagaland Sambad State Lottery continues to bring excitement to lottery enthusiasts across the country, and on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, the results for three major draws—Dear Godavari Morning at 1 PM, Dear Comet Evening at 6 PM, and Dear Goose Night at 8 PM—are being announced.

With a top prize of one crore rupees in each draw, participants eagerly await the outcomes to see if they are among the lucky winners.

Nagaland Sambad State lottery winners for April 1, 2025:

The first draw of the day, Dear Godavari Morning, has already revealed its winner. The jackpot prize of one crore rupees has been awarded to the ticket number 82J 67418.

Alongside the grand prize, several other participants have also secured winnings in lower categories. The second prize has gone to ticket number 15332, while additional second-prize winners include ticket holders with the numbers 26837, 30203, 42142, 47668, 48570, 73225, 83155, 93647, and 95011.

The third prize-winning numbers include 2189, 2710, 2769, 3797, 5324, 5663, 5987, 6517, 7045, and 7213.

Those with tickets matching the fourth prize numbers—1386, 1795, 2420, 3400, 3774, 6676, 2458, 3067, 8720, and 9307—are also eligible for rewards.

Lottery participants should check their tickets carefully. Winners must follow the official procedure to claim their prizes, ensuring they meet all requirements and deadlines.

The process typically involves verifying the ticket with the lottery department, submitting necessary identification, and adhering to state regulations regarding prize collection.

Later in the day, the Dear Comet Evening draw at 6 PM and the Dear Goose Night draw at 8 PM will determine two more one-crore-rupee winners. These draws attract thousands of hopeful participants, each with the dream of securing life-changing winnings.

The results for these draws will be available shortly after their respective announcements.

Nagaland is one of the thirteen states in India where lottery games have legal permission. Other states where government-approved lotteries operate include West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.

These state-run lotteries run in regulation to ensure fairness and transparency, providing an opportunity for citizens to try their luck while contributing to government revenue.

While lotteries can be an exciting form of entertainment, players should participate responsibly. The thrill of winning can sometimes lead to excessive spending, so it is important to set limits and play with a balanced approach.

Gambling addiction is a real concern, and individuals should always ensure they are playing within their means.