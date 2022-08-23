Nadda all praise for PM, says every moment of his dedicated to country

Speaking at a programme organised on the book ‘Modi @20: Dreams Meet Delivery’ on the Prime Minister at the NDMC convention centre here on Tuesday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda said, “Modi ji lives meaningfully with ‘one life, one goal’.”

Nadda said the Prime Minister has dedicated every moment of his life to the service of the country.

“Every day, every moment, every year the popularity of Modi ji is increasing. Whenever you conduct a survey, you would see that the number of seats has also increased and his popularity has also increased,” he pointed out.

He said corruption did not touch Modi in his 50 years of public life and 20 years of administrative life. “Modi ji has tried to change many things in life. He has also changed the way of looking at politics,” he elaborated.

The book ‘Modi @ 20’ contains the pillars of PM Modi’s style of work. First are people, followed by politics of unity, next is development, then comes inclusive economy, and finally world as one family.

Targeting Pakistan for what he called as the country’s antics during the Congress regime, JP Nadda said that our neighboring country used to attack us. The situation has, he said has changed ever since Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister.

He said the Prime Minister had warned Pakistan that it should desist from its antics or else it would be given a stern reply.

He also praised India for its unprecedented work during the Corona pandemic. He said the country has so far, achieved the target of more than 200 crore vaccinations.