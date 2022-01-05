Nadda accuses Congress govt in Punjab of compromising PM Modi’s security

BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Wednesday hit out against the Congress led Punjab government holding it responsible for disrupting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit and causing a major breach in his security fearing a rout in the ensuing assembly polls in the state.

In a series of tweets in the wake of Prime Minister Modi’s security breach over a flyover near a village in Ferozepur, while his convoy was on its way to National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala from Bhatinda airport, Nadda charged that the Punjab government allowed the protestors go near the route of the PM’s convoy and compromise his security.

Nadda said the Prime Minister’s security was breached despite the fact that both the Punjab DGP and chief secretary had assured the SPG in charge of the PM’s security that the route of the PM’s convoy had been cleared for use by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Nadda flayed Chief Minister Channi for refusing to talk over the phone or sort out the matter. He said such a ploy being used by the state government to disrupt the Prime Minister’s rally was against the spirit of democratic norms.

“Through their abject mentality and petty action, the Congress government in Punjab has shown that they are opposed to development. Neither this government has any respect for our freedom fighters. The incident has been a major lapse in the Prime Minister’s security. This is a matter of great concern,” Nadda said.

The BJP president further holding the state government responsible for the breach in PM Modi’s security said while indulging in such petty actions Congress government in Punjab cared too hoots that Modi is the Prime Minister of India.

Nadda said the Prime Minister was on his way to Hussainiwala to pay his respect to the great sons of the country including Bhagat Singh and lay foundation stone for many development projects in the state.”The Punjab government made all out effort to disrupt the Prime Minister’s programme fearing defeat in the coming assembly polls and they played with the security of the Prime Minister.

The BJP president expressed regret over disruption of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Punjab where he had gone to launch development projects worth crores of rupees. He said the BJP would not allow a disruptive mentality to come in the way of the state’s development.