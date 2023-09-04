N Valarmathi: Life, Background, Husband and Achievements

N Valarmathi, the distinguished ISRO scientist celebrated for her iconic contribution as the authoritative voice orchestrating ISRO’s rocket launch countdowns, departed from this world on September 2, 2023. Valarmathi’s transition represents a profound loss not only to her dear ones but also to the entire nation.

This accomplished Indian scientist, N Valarmathi, shared her life journey with her husband, Vasudevan. Valarmathi stands out as an outstanding Indian scientist, a notable luminary within the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Her birthdate is July 31, 1959, and she celebrated her 64th birthday this year. Her educational odyssey commenced at Nirmala Girls Higher Secondary School, where she embarked on her academic journey.

Advertisement

Subsequently, she embarked on a Bachelor of Engineering program at the esteemed Government College of Technology in Coimbatore. Continuing her quest for knowledge, she achieved a Master’s degree in Electronics and Communications from Anna University.

Valarmathi embarked on her career journey at ISRO in 1984. Her illustrious tenure at ISRO extended nearly four decades, during which she held pivotal roles in several momentous missions such as Insat 2A, IRS IC, IRS ID, and TES, demonstrating her profound expertise in the realm of space science and technology.

One of her most remarkable accomplishments was assuming the role of Project Director for RISAT-1, India’s inaugural Radar Imaging Satellite developed domestically and successfully launched in 2012.

This extraordinary achievement marked a pivotal milestone in India’s space endeavors and highlighted Valarmathi’s invaluable contributions to the nation’s space program. In recognition of her exceptional contributions to space research, Valarmathi was honored with the prestigious Abdul Kalam Award in 2015.

This distinguished accolade, established by the Government of Tamil Nadu in remembrance of the late President Dr. Abdul Kalam, celebrated her outstanding achievements and unwavering commitment to scientific excellence.

More about N Valarmathi:

Ariyalur district was suffused with joy as the local luminary, N. Valarmathi, became the center of attention at Sriharikota. She took on the role of Project Director for the triumphant launch of India’s inaugural domestically crafted Radar Imaging Satellite, RISAT-I, captivating the attention of all.

The students of Valarmathi’s alma mater felt an immense sense of pride. Their elation was palpable as teachers promptly extended their congratulations to Ms. Valarmathi for her remarkable achievement.

Meanwhile, for the students themselves, an eager anticipation emerged. They eagerly awaited the opportunity to meet and engage with their revered role model in person. Their long-held aspiration is on the verge of realization, as indicated by her husband, Vasudevan. He serves as the Assistant General Manager at the Vijaya Bank’s headquarters in Bangalore.

Vasudevan shares the students’ sentiments that Ms. Valarmathi now embodies the embodiment of guaranteed success. He believes in epitomizing the values of relentless hard work and unwavering determination. This meeting is likely to take place within the coming month.