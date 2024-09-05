MVA’s CM pick for Maharashtra will depend on election outcome, suggests Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday expressed strong confidence that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition will emerge victorious in the Maharashtra assembly elections, anticipated later this year.

When questioned about who would be the Chief Minister if the MVA wins, Raut remained non-committal but hinted that the party securing the most seats would likely claim the top position.

“The people will choose the CM who resonates with them… Let’s see which party wins how many seats. The decision on the CM face will come later. Our primary goal is to oust this corrupt government. After that, we can discuss leadership,” Raut stated during a press conference in Mumbai.

The MVA is a coalition of three major Opposition parties: Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT), Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SCP), and the Congress.

In the previous MVA government, Uddhav Thackeray served as Chief Minister. However, since then, both Thackeray’s and Pawar’s parties have faced internal splits, while the Congress has seen a resurgence, strengthening its position after a strong showing in this year’s general elections.

While both the BJP-led ruling MahaYuti alliance and the Opposition’s MVA claim they will triumph in the upcoming elections, the latter is seen as the frontrunner by many.