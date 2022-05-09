We must send message of unity from Udaipur: Sonia at CWC

At a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), party president Sonia Gandhi today sought to lift the morale of her party workers in the wake of its drubbing in the recent Assembly elections, saying only selfless work, discipline, and a sense of consistent collective purpose would enable the party to demonstrate its tenacity and resilience.

“I seek your full cooperation in ensuring that the single overriding message of unity, cohesion, determination and commitment to our party’s accelerated revival goes forth loud and clear from Udaipur,” she said. This was a clear signal to party leaders who have been speaking out of turn.

The CWC, the highest policy-making body of the party, met this afternoon to finalise the agenda for the party’s three-day ‘Chintan Shivir’ to be held in Udaipur later this week.

The meeting, presided over by Sonia Gandhi, was attended by senior leaders Rahul Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhuri, Mallikarjun Kharge, K C Venugopal, P Chidambaram, Ambika Soni and Randeep Singh Surjewala, among others.

The meeting is understood to have discussed the issues that are likely to come up at the Udaipur brain-storming session. It also is learnt to have briefly discussed the reasons for the party’s rout in the recent Assembly elections in five states.

The party had constituted six coordination panels for drafting papers and leading discussions on social justice, economy, farmers and youth, besides political and organisational issues. Their reports will also be discussed at the ‘Chintan Shivir’.

Meanwhile, to attract young talent to the party, a Congress sub-group has recommended giving only one ticket per family so that big leaders do not corner party tickets and deny an opportunity to genuine hard workers. The party had flouted this rule in Goa and Uttarakhand in the recent Assembly polls and paid a heavy price.

The other recommendation is to expand the social base and give reservations to the SC/ST and marginalised OBC.

To increase its vote share, the Congress has decided to focus on increasing its social base and reach out to the groups which have not found a place in the party apparatus, sources have said.

Each state has been told to focus on sub-castes and give more representation to them in the party.

The special focus will be on Uttar Pradesh where the party won only two seats in the Assembly elections and its vote share declined to around two per cent.

