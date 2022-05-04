Muscle & strength India to raise Rs 50 cr to expand health supplement business

As part of its expansion plan, Muscle & Strength India, one of the leading retailers of fitness supplements & nutritional products in India, is planning to enter the gym segment and aims to be one of the leading gym chains in India in the next few years. The company had recently announced that it plans to raise around Rs 50 crore to further its play in the fitness supplements & nutritional products space by enhancing its offline store network and also entering new categories.

Muscle & Strength India has expansion plans for the gym segment and the chain aims to open 100 centres in the next five years in the country. Of these, few would be owned by the company and rest would be franchise operations. Under the new category, the company would also be launching gym equipment range.

Muscle & Strength India also plans to strengthen its presence in international markets like Nepal, Bhutan, and Myanmar among others and expects strong growth going forward for fitness supplements & nutritional products. The company is also in advanced talks with business expansion in the US market. Muscle & Strength India is also exploring opportunities to conduct large-scale bodybuilding competitions in the country in tie-up with renowned international bodybuilding associations.

Commenting on the expansion plans, Praveen Chirania, founder, Muscle and Strength India said, “The fitness and wellness industry in India is growing at an unparalleled pace as more people embrace fitness and healthy lifestyle as a way of living and are much more inclined towards achieving their fitness goals. The Covid pandemic has also brought in a renewed focus on health and wellness and this is expected to further drive growth for the industry. Hence there is a huge opportunity for a mass market brand in this segment to provide affordable options to customers. The company is planning to expand aggressively in smaller markets across the country to strengthen its hold in the space. Our aim now is to grow and invest consistently in the health and fitness industry over the next couple of years.”

Apart from metros, the company believes that the real demand is in Tier-II & Tier-III cities where availability of latest, genuine and economically priced supplements is still a challenge. Their retail outlets in smaller cities like Panipat and Udhampur have become the most sought stores in their distribution chain. Hence an investment in a fitness franchise would be an ideal opportunity to generate good returns as demand would soar over time. The company’s franchising store needs investment of around 10 lakhs and the break even comes within 3 months while the ROI is delivered within a period of 12- 18 months. Considering the necessity and rise in demand for nutritional supplements, a boost is also expected from the government in the form of GST cuts.

Muscle and Strength India, which currently has 19 stores spread across multiple cities has the widest range with over 1000 fitness supplements and nutrition products from over 42 brands. Headquartered in New Delhi, the company’s first store was opened in 2018 and today it has become one of the fastest-growing chains of fitness and sports supplements & nutritional products in the country.

The company offers a comprehensive range of genuine high-quality products across categories such as proteins, vitamins, minerals and herbal supplements etc manufactured by international fitness brands under a single roof. These supplements are used for athletic performance, fitness and overall wellness. Protein and pre-workout supplements are its most popular products and the company also sells products of renowned international brands like Optimum Nutrition, MuscleTech, Labrada, BSN, Isopure, GAT Sport and Scivation amongst many others.

Muscle and Strength India had also entered into manufacturing of its private-label product Perfect Series in 2020 in the sports nutrition category and will widen its portfolio in the near future. The company has already received USFDA registered® certification for its private-label product, which are manufactured in Jammu. These products are approx 50 per cent cheaper than imported global brands which are subject to import duties.