Murder of democracy: Punjab CM Mann on ordinance for Delhi

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday termed the Centre’s Ordinance on transfer of bureaucrats in the National Capital murder of democracy by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Reacting to the Central government’s move, Mann tweeted, “If there was a provision of punishment for the killers of democracy in the Indian Constitution, then the entire BJP could have been hanged…”

Condemning the Ordinance of National Capital Civil Authority, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) called it contempt of court and a cowardly act of the anti-democracy government.

Addressing a press conference Saturday, AAP’s Punjab chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said the Supreme Court had directed that the elected government be given powers to take decisions independently, as per its will, as per the principles of democracy.

“But as always BJP is turning out to be a sore loser and this ordinance is a result of their vendetta against Delhi’s AAP government and spirit of democracy. Their sole motive is to snatch powers from the Arvind Kejriwal government,” he added.

Kang said the Narendra Modi Government has made it clear that it does not care for the people’s mandate, or for the directive of the apex court, and it will bypass the elected government of Delhi.

“It is clear that the Modi Government fears CM Arvind Kejriwal. And to stop him they are even taking unconstitutional measures such as violating the spirit of democracy and the federal system of our country. Their dictatorial attitude is a direct insult to the mandate of people’s mandate who gave 90 per cent plus seats to the AAP government in Delhi,” he said.

The AAP spokesperson said BJP wants to snatch all powers from an elected Chief Minister and give these powers to their nominated people. “Nothing could be worse than this for the capital of the world’s largest democracy,” he said.

Commenting on the demonetisation of Rs 2000 note, Kang said the BJP is a confused government. “In 2016 they said that the introduction of Rs 2000 note and demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes will bring black money back but now they’re saying that demonetisation of 2000 note will eradicate black money. This whole thing shows that the BJP government is a complete failure,” he added.