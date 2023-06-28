Mumbai’s Versova-Bandra sea link renamed Veer Savarkar setu

In a further display of the Eknath Shinde-led government’s emphasis on Hindutva, the Maharashtra cabinet has made a decision to rename the Versova Bandra Sea Link as Veer Savarkar Setu. This announcement was initially made by Chief Minister Shinde on May 28, on the occasion of the 140th birth anniversary of Veer Savarkar, a prominent figure in the Hindutva ideology.

Additionally, the cabinet has also approved the name Atal Bihari Vajpayee Smruti Nhava Sheva Atal Setu for the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link. These name changes have been officially endorsed by the cabinet.