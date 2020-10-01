Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is being questioned on Thursday by the Mumbai Police in a rape case filed last week for which he got the summons yesterday.

He has called the rape allegations “baseless” and said he intends to take legal action in the matter.

As per the reports, his lawyer Priyanka Khimani has also reached the police station.

The actor had met Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari along with Rajya Sabha MP and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale seeking Kashyap’s arrest after which the summon was issued.

The Mumbai Police registered an FIR against Kashyap on September 22, in which the she said that in August 2013, filmmaker Kashyap had called her to his home on the pretext of giving her work in his movie. In her complaint she said that Anurag Kashyap then tried to force himself on her.

The actor on Monday, addressed the media with Minister Athawale, and said she is facing a threat to her life and demanded Y-plus security. Union Minister Athawale who has supported the actor for the arrest and demand for security cover has said his party RPI(A) would protect her.