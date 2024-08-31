Mumbai: Man slams Ola cab driver to ground for rear-ending his luxury car

In a shocking display of road rage in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar area, a man driving a luxury Audi car allegedly assaulted an Ola cab driver following a minor collision. The incident occurred on August and was captured by a nearby CCTV camera.

The footage shows that Rishabh, driving his luxury vehicle, was slightly rear-ended by the Ola cab, which was being driven by 24-year-old Qayamuddin Qureshi.

Following the minor collision, Rishabh, accompanied by a female companion, exited his car and began attacking Qureshi, who had also stepped out to check for damage.

This took an even uglier turn as Rishabh lifted Qureshi and slammed him to the ground, causing severe head injuries.

Qureshi was first taken to a nearby hospital but was subsequently transferred to JJ Hospital due to the critical nature of his injuries.

The Parksite police have registered a case based on Qureshi’s statement and have issued notices to both Rishabh and the woman but no arrests have been made so far.