Mumbai-based NGO providing breakfast meal to underprivileged children

Mumbai-based NGO, Akshaya Chaitanya’s breakfast meal programme also known as ‘Bal Shiksha Ahara’ is focused on distributing hot, nutritious, and fresh food to poor, needy, and hungry children across pockets of poverty in India. It has daily nutritious meal coverage for more than 12,000 hungry and underprivileged children in Hyderabad and Mumbai.

Akshaya Chaitanya is an initiative in Mumbai with the objective of eradicating hunger in a sustainable and scalable way. It is an initiative of the HKM Charitable Foundation striving to provide food relief to marginalised sections of society in the city of Mumbai.

“As an NGO in Mumbai, our endeavor is to make food accessible to the needy across Mumbai & Hyderabad by serving them hot, nutritious, locally palatable meals prepared at our very own state-of-the-art FSSAI compliant kitchen. Additionally, this initiative needs to be expanded to all municipal schools in Hyderabad and Mumbai,” said Vikas Parchhanda, CEO of Akshaya Chaitanya.

A rotational breakfast menu includes ragi idli sambar, sevaya, banana sheera, upma, masala bhat, and poha.