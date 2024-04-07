Mukhtar was not as described: Akhilesh after visiting his family in Ghazipur

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, on Sunday, visited BSP MP Afzal Ansari, now an SP candidate from the Ghazipur Lok Sabha constituency, in his hometown Yusufpur to convey his condolence on the death of his brother Mukhtar Ansari.

After he met with the family of the late mafia-turned-politician at his ancestral home named Phatak, he paid homage to the departed soul at his grave at Kalibagh by offering flowers.

Later, talking to the media, the SP chief said the apprehensions expressed by Mukhtar Ansari proved true and my demand is that there should be an investigation and the truth should come out.

Advertisement

“Justice will be served if an investigation is conducted under the supervision of a sitting judge of the Supreme Court. I do not trust the government to bring out the truth in this matter. Although people know what the truth is,” he said.

On the personality of Mukhtar, Yadav said people sitting far away do not know about his personality as he was not as is being described.

“The general public is not accepting it to be a natural death. The government of India has been accused in similar incidents in America and Canada. Mukhtar Ansari has been a public servant and in democracy he used to share in the suffering of the people,” he claimed.

Yadav said the government does not have answers to questions regarding the incident that happened in the jail. “I have always been saying that people are facing discrimination under this government. It wants to go beyond the government and states in custodian death. As far as this matter is concerned. This person himself was punished for so many years and said his life would be taken away,” he added.

He alleged that poison was given in the jail to Mukhtar. “This is not the first such incident. The government could not provide security to those who said there was a threat to their lives in jail. The government which cannot provide security to the people is not the government of the people,” he said, adding there is pressure on media too on the matter.

The SP president said it is the responsibility of the government to ensure justice for the people. People’s sentiments towards the government should be good, but this is not happening. This government worked to undermine truth and trust.

There were tight security arrangements at Afzal Ansari’s residence during the visit of Akhilesh Yadav. Along with DM and SP, a police team and paramilitary force were present there. A huge crowd was also gathered outside Afzal’s residence when Akhilesh was meeting the family members of Mukhtar.

Ever since the death of Mukhtar Ansari in the Banda jail on March 28 purportedly due to a heart attack, there has been a rush of people to Yusufpur to meet the family. Earlier, several SP leaders and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi also visited the family.

Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav hit back at UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who called Mukhtar a criminal and a mafia in Azamgarh. The SP president said who is a bigger goon in UP than Keshav Prasad.