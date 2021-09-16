MS Dhoni included in MoD panel to review NCC role

The Ministry of Defence has constituted a high-level expert committee, under the chairmanship of former Member of Parliament Baijayant Panda, for a comprehensive review of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) in order to make it more relevant in changing times.

The terms of reference of the committee, inter-alia, broadly provide for suggesting measures which can empower NCC cadets to contribute more effectively towards nation-building and national developmental efforts in various sectors; propose measures for gainful engagement of its alumni for the betterment of the organisation as a whole and to study/recommend best practices of similar international youth organisations for inclusion in the NCC curriculum.

The members of the committee are: Col. (Retd) Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore (MP), Vinay Sahasrabuddhe (MP), Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Cricketer, Sanjeev Sanyal, Principal Economic Advisor, Ministry of Finance, Prof. Najma Akhtar, Vice-Chancellor, Jamia Millia Islamia, Prof. Vasudha Kamat, Former VC, SNDT Women’s University, Mukul Kanitkar, National Organizing Secretary, Bhartiya Shikshan Mandal, Maj. Gen. Alok Raj (Retd), Milind Kamble, Chairman, DICCI, Rituraj Sinha, MD, SIS India Limited, Vedika Bhandarkar, Chief Operating Officer, Water.org, Anand Shah, CEO, Databook, and Mayank Tewari, JS (Trg), DoD, member-secretary.

The NCC is the largest uniformed organisation which aims at developing character, discipline, a secular outlook and ideals of selfless service amongst young citizens. It also aims to create a pool of organised, trained and motivated youth with leadership qualities in all walks of life.