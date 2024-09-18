Mpox case confirmed in Malappuram distric of Kerala

A case of Mpox has been confirmed in Kerala on Wednesday with a 38-year-old youth in Edavanna of the Malappuram district, who is under observation at Manjeri Medical College Hospital, being confirmed to have Mpox, said state Health Minister Veena.

The youth, who returned from Dubai last week, approached Manjeri Medical College Hospital with fever and rashes on his hands on Monday. Dermatologists who examined him grew suspicious and isolated him for further examination.

Following the confirmation of Mpox, the state government has set up isolation rooms for Mpox at district and general hospitals in all 14 districts. Treatment facilities are also available at medical college hospitals.

Unlike airborne diseases such as COVID-19 or H1N1 influenza, Mpox is primarily transmitted through direct physical contact with an infected person, including through touch or sexual activity, according to the WHO.

The symptoms include a distinctive rash, high fever, headache, muscle aches, fatigue and swollen lymph nodes. Blisters and red spots typically appear on the body within a week of fever onset, commonly affecting the face, limbs, palms, genitals and eyes.

To prevent the spread, close contact with infected individuals should be avoided, and appropriate safety precautions must be followed