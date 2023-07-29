MP regains status as tiger state with the count rising to 785

Madhya Pradesh has regained its status as tiger state registering a big count of 785 tigers this year.

The latest nationwide figures of tigers present in the wild in various states of the country were released on Saturday on the occasion of International Tiger Day. The report titled “Status of Tigers: Co-predators and Prey in India – 2022′ has been released by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and the Wildlife Institute of India (WII).

The state has registered a heartening increase of 259 big cats between 2018 and 2022, as per the figures of the report.

Karnataka stands number two with 563 tigers followed by Uttarakhand in third place with 560 tigers.

Greeting the people of MP on International Tiger Day, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed happiness and pleasure over the state regaining its tiger state status.

“It is a matter of great pleasure that as a result of cooperation of the people of our state and untiring efforts of the Forest Department, the number of tigers in our state has increased to 785 from 526 in four years,” Chouhan said in a tweet.

Congratulating the people of the state for this success, he further said, “Let us all together take a pledge to conserve nature for future generations on the occasion of International Tiger Day.”