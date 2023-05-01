MP Minister special guest at Israel Independence Day function

Madhya Pradesh Agriculture Development and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Kamal Patel was the Special Guest on the 75th Independence Day of Israel celebrated at a function held at the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi on 30 April.

According to state government officials, a Centre of Excellence in agriculture is being set up at Borgaon in Harda district of Madhya Pradesh. The Centre is being developed with advanced Israeli technology in the agricultural sector.

The MP BJP Government has allocated 35 hectares land for the centre. Harda is the home district of minister Kamal Patel.