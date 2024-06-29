MP govt fixes responsibility of mandi secretaries in farmers interest

Stressing the need to ensure that interests of farmers are not compromised and their faith in the Mandi system remains intact, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav passed strict directives that if irregularities are found anywhere in the Krishi Upaj Mandi, the concerned Mandi secretary would be held responsible, and stringent action would be taken against them.

Addressing a meeting at the State Secretariat at Bhopal, focusing on beneficiary-oriented schemes for farmers, including the Prime Minister’s Crop Insurance Scheme and agricultural diversification, the CM highlighted the importance of expanding the cultivation area for kodo-kutki to balance the use of water and electricity and improve the crop cycle.

“Farmers must be motivated to grow kodo-kutki and the production of tuar should also be encouraged in the state,” the CM said. He added that it is also crucial to make farmers aware of the negative impact of summer crops on the crop cycle.

Advertisement

Dr Yadav said that to keep the system of Krishi Upaj Mandi in order, senior officials should continuously conduct surprise inspections of weighing scales, financial transactions, and other systems of the Mandi.

The CM highlighted the state’s diverse climatic conditions, soil types, and crops, crediting the tireless efforts of farmers for the state’s leading position in agricultural development. He noted that the state ranks first in the country for the area and production of pulses and oilseeds.

He said that continuous efforts are being made to increase farmers’ incomes and make agriculture a profitable venture. Dr Yadav emphasized the importance of taking necessary corrective measures to ensure that maximum marginal and small farmers benefit from the ‘Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana’.

Additionally, he stressed that every possible effort should be made under the ‘Rani Durgavati Shri Anna Promotion Scheme’ to increase the production of nutritious Millets and to encourage farmers who produce it.

Officials informed the CM in the meeting that more than 25 lakh farmers have benefited from the ‘Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana’ in the year 2023-24. Insurance claims are also being paid promptly.

More than 25.60 lakh farmers have been benefited under ‘Atal Krishi Jyoti Yojana’, 9.21 lakh under ‘Free Electricity Supply Scheme’ and more than 80 lakh farmers have been benefited under ‘Mukhyamantri Kisan Kalyan Yojana’.

Officials said that under the ‘Rani Durgavati Shri Anna Protsahan Yojana’, 1166 quintals of certified seeds of Kodo-Kutki, Ragi, and Jowar were distributed in the State Millet Mission this year. An additional incentive at the rate of Rs 1000 per quintal is also being provided to the farmers on Kodo-Kutki.