MP: Fire probe committee rules out foul play

The high-level inquiry committee, constituted to probe the massive inferno on 12 June that gutted the state government directorate Satpura Bhavan in Bhopal, has stated in its report that the fire occurred due to short-circuit, ruling out the possibility of any foul play, and caused an estimated damage of Rs 24 crore.

The committee, headed by Home Department Additional Chief Secretary Rajesh Rajora, submitted its 287-page report to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan yesterday.

According to the state government officials, the probe panel inspected 3 affected spots and recorded 32 statements. The report includes the investigation report of the State-level Forensic Science Lab Sagar, the technical report of the Chief Electricity Inspector and his investigation team and the report of two sub-committees of the Public Works Department formed to assess the damage.

It is mentioned in the investigation report that according to the report received from the State Forensic Science Laboratory, Sagar, the effects of internal heat arising from short circuit are present in the electric wires present in the MCB (miniature circuit breaker) installed in the room of an official, located on the third floor of Satpura Bhawan. Hence, the probable cause of the fire on the third floor appears to be an electric short circuit.

The report says that after Thin Layer Chromatographic and Gas Chromatographic tests by the state laboratory, eight sample items obtained from the accident site do not have any residues of inflammable petroleum hydrocarbons (petrol, diesel and kerosene). All these samples have been kept safe in view of any investigation in future.

The inquiry committee has clarified in its conclusion that the fire that broke out on June 12 in Satpura Bhavan, West Wing, started from a short circuit in the third floor.

The committee has said in its conclusion that there is no suspicious role of any person in the incident intentionally or as a mischief, the state government officials said.