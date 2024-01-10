MP CM transfers Rs 1,576 crore for Laadli Behna Yojana

Asserting that the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government will not leave any stone unturned to ensure the welfare of women, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday transferred Rs 1,576 crore into the accounts of 1.29 crore beneficiary women under the ‘Laadli Behna Yojana’.

Attending an event at Kushabhau Thakre International Convention centre here, he also transferred Rs 341 crore amongst 56 lakh beneficiaries of pension and financial assistance schemes.

The chief minister also launched various programmes to be held across the state from January 10 to 15 as part of the Makar Sankranti Utsav based on the themes of ‘women empowerment’ and ‘youth energy’.

Launched by former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Laadli Behna Yojana is considered the game changer which swung the recent assembly polls into the BJP’s favour, with the party scoring a landslide victory by winning 163 of the 230 seats in the state.

Under the scheme, beneficiary women, between the age groups of 18 and 60, are paid monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,250 each on the tenth of every month.

Meanwhile, Chouhan thanked Yadav for continuing the monthly financial assistance to women under the scheme. He said the BJP government will continue to work for the welfare of mothers, sisters and daughters.