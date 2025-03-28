MP CM transfers ₹505 cr to workers under Sambal Yojana

Reaffirming the Madhya Pradesh BJP government’s commitment to empowering laborers and workers across the state, Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav transferred an ex-gratia amount of ₹505 crore to 23,162 worker families under the Mukhya Mantri Jan Kalyan (Sambal) Yojana from the State Secretariat in Bhopal on Friday.

The CM highlighted that the Sambal Yojana is a flagship welfare initiative for workers in the unorganized sector. Under its ex-gratia assistance program, the scheme provides ₹4 lakh in case of accidental death, ₹2 lakh for natural death, ₹2 lakh for permanent disability, ₹1 lakh for partial disability, and ₹5,000 as funeral assistance.

Advertisement

Women workers also receive ₹16,000 as maternity assistance. Additionally, children of registered workers benefit from full tuition fee coverage under the Higher Education Promotion Scheme.

Advertisement

Dr Yadav noted that, following NITI Aayog’s initiative, gig and platform workers have also been included under the Sambal Yojana, with registration underway. These workers are now eligible for the same benefits as traditional laborers. Beneficiaries also receive ration cards for subsidized food under state and central government schemes.

The Sambal Yojana provides lifelong financial assistance, making it a model scheme for other states. Beneficiaries are also covered under the Ayushman Bharat Niramayam Yojana, which offers ₹5 lakh in annual free medical treatment.

According to state government officials, since its launch on April 1, 2018, the Madhya Pradesh government has registered 1.74 crore workers under the scheme. To date, the Labour Department has provided benefits worth ₹5,927 crore to over 6.58 lakh beneficiaries. The registration process is ongoing to ensure continued support for workers across the state.