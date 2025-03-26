MP CM lauds India’s Cooperative movement tradition

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav said on Wednesday that if any nation truly follows the spirit of the United Nations, it is India, as the country has a long history of cooperatives, like the ancient tradition of the ‘Ashwamedha Yagna’ (horse sacrifice is one of the most ancient and important religious ceremonies).

The CM pointed out that India never conquered any nation. It did not abolish the autonomy of small states but worked together with them and kept their self-sufficiency alive by connecting everyone together and making them participants in one’s success.

Advertisement

The CM was addressing the state-level program of the ‘International Year of Cooperatives 2025’ at Coordination Bhavan in Bhopal.

Advertisement

Dr Yadav said that the Madhya Pradesh government is working concertedly for the welfare of all. He pointed out that due to a transparent working style from the Panchayat to the Secretariat, the cooperative sector has prospered along with other sectors.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah have provided guidance to work with the spirit of ‘Bahujan hitay-bahujan sukhay’ (welfare and happiness for all) to benefit the cooperative sector.

The CM expressed strong hope that Madhya Pradesh will certainly write a new story in the field of cooperatives.

He informed that just like the bonus system on milk in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh is also progressing in this direction. Additionally, Madhya Pradesh has a large area for fisheries, and recently, in the Global Investors Summit, the cooperative sector also initiated working with the industrial sector.

He said the cooperative movement in Madhya Pradesh is gaining momentum. Now, the systems in the cooperative sector are quite transparent, and various aspects of cooperatives will be worked upon in Madhya Pradesh. In the next four years, the cooperative movement will reach new heights.

The CM said that Prime Minister Modi envisioned multi-purpose cooperative societies in line with the core principles of cooperation. To realise this, the responsibility was given to Union Cooperatives Minister Amit Shah. The central government has focused on ensuring the welfare of all in the cooperative sector.

The CM informed that as a result of changes in the Cooperative Act in Madhya Pradesh, the process of society registration would now be completed in 30 days, whereas it used to take 90 days earlier.

He said that under the PM’s guidance, efforts have been made to simplify procedures in the cooperative sector. The CM said that PM Modi has worked towards making cooperatives multi-dimensional and multi-purpose.

Dr Yadav assured that not only individuals but also cooperatives would be ensured participation in industrialisation. The CM said that Madhya Pradesh will ensure more benefits for farmers, cattle breeders, and fish farmers in the cooperative sector and will reach the pinnacle in this field.