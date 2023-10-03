MP: CM all praise for Jan Seva Mitra Scheme

Claiming that ‘Jan Seva Mitra’ scheme of MP government is probably the largest internship programme in the country, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said that the young Jan Seva Mitras are playing an important role in development and public welfare of the state and the country.

Interacting virtually with Jan Seva Mitras of the state today from Bhopal, Chouhan said the scheme was launched with the aim of connecting the youth as a link between the public and the administration.

He said the target is to have about three lakh Jan Seva Mitras in the state so that one Jan Seva Mitra could connect to 50 households.

The CM pointed out that the youth associated with the scheme must act as vigilant sentinels and dedicated public servants for social change.

While remaining alert and active, the youth should ensure that the needy people are provided benefits of the schemes by connecting them with various plans, the CM said.

He asked them to give feedback to the government and the administrative authorities in case any problem arises in the implementation of the welfare schemes being run by the government.

Chief Minister Chouhan said that the successful implementation of Laadli Behna Yojana in a short time reveals the commitment of the state administration for public welfare.

He said the Jan Sevaks have done the unique work of motivating 11 lakh people through WhatsApp groups at Gram Panchayat level and more than 21 lakh women through Mahila Chaupal to join the public welfare schemes and other initiatives of the state government.