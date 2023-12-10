MP BJP chief says central leadership will decide best for the state

Madhya Pradesh BJP Chief V D Sharma said on Saturday that the BJP central leadership would decide the new CM of the state and the newly elected BJP MLAs would attend the meeting of the central observers on 11 December.

Addressing media persons here today, Sharma asserted the BJP is a cadre-based party. He said the central leadership’s decision on what would be the best for the state would be of paramount importance and accepted by all.

Reacting to speculations on MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s Saturday morning post on X, saying ‘Sabhi ko Ram, Ram’ (Ram Ram to all), Mr V D Sharma said ours is a country of Ram and we all greet each other in the morning saying Ram, Ram.

