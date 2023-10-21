MP Assembly poll: BJP releases 5th list

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today evening announced 92 names in its 5th list of candidates for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections to be held on November 17.

The ruling saffron party has dropped three sitting MLAs in its list. Till now, the BJP has dropped 29 sitting MLAs for the elections.

The BJP list includes the name of sitting MLA and Assembly Speaker Sitasaran Sharma from the Hoshangabad seat.

He would be contesting against his real younger brother and former BJP MLA Girijashankar Sharma, who recently quit the BJP and joined the opposition Congress.

Former Cabinet Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia has not been given a ticket. She had some days ago announced that she would not contest the elections, citing health reasons.

Former minister and MLA Paras Jain has also been denied a ticket.

The BJP has fielded former BJP Bhopal district president Bhagwandas Sabnani from Bhopal South-West constituency against sitting Congress MLA and former Cabinet Minister PC Sharma.

The BJP has so far announced 228 names out of the 230 assembly seats of MP.