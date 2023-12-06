MP: 4-year old girl falls in borewell, dies

A four-year-old girl fell into a borewell in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district on Tuesday evening. She could not be saved despite being rescued alive from a depth of around 22 feet after about nine hours of a rescue operation.

The child was brought to Bhopal in a serious condition after being rescued but she died during treatment here early Wednesday morning.

The girl child was brought to the state government’s Hamidia Hospital at Bhopal but doctors could not save her life.

The child, identified as Mahi, had fallen into the 150-feet-deep borewell at around 5.40 pm in her maternal grandparents’ village of Pipliya Rasoda under Boda police station jurisdiction in Rajgarh district. Her family members informed the villagers and the police were also informed.

A team of police personnel and rescuers of the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) reached the spot and arrangements were made to provide oxygen inside the borewell shaft.

The child had got stuck at a depth of about 22 feet and rescuers began digging a parallel hole to bring her out.

According to Rajgarh SP Dharamraj Meena, the rescuers dug a 25 feet deep pit parallel to the borewell and connected the two pits and succeeded in bringing out the child at around 2.45 am but she was in an unconscious condition by then.

She was rushed to the Civil Hospital at Pachore, but her condition deteriorated en route.

The girl was then brought to the state-run Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal, about 70-km away, where she died during treatment at around 6 am this morning.