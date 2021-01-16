The administration of Ladakh is contemplating to take steps to promote the movies produced by local filmmakers.

Secretary, Information & Public Relations, UT of Ladakh, Padma Angmo convened a meeting with executive members of Leh based film societies. The objective of the meeting was to discuss the issues and concerns of the filmmakers in Leh.

During the meeting, the filmmakers apprised Secretary Information on the need for a film theatre in Leh to showcase their work. They also requested the Secretary to provide an opportunity to filmmakers in Ladakh to represent Ladakh at different film festivals outside the region.

Secretary inquired about the scope for budding filmmakers in Ladakh. She also discussed holding workshops on film making for the youth of Leh and Kargil. The formation of a film certification board, making film production economically viable, promoting local film-makers at national level was also discussed during the meeting.

There was also discussion on policy formation regarding empanelment of filmmakers with the department of Information and Public Relations, Leh for future collaborations.