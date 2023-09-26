MotoGP Bharat will return to UP in 2024

After the successful hosting of MotoGP Bharat held at Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida from September 22 to September 24, the Yogi Adityanath Government has actively started preparations to organize it in 2024 as well, MotoGP promoter company Dorna Sports has confirmed.

During his meeting with CM Yogi, Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna Sports, expressed his gratitude to the CM for the administrative support provided in hosting the MotoGP race.

He emphasized that the riders participating in the event had given positive feedback regarding the track and its technical specifications at the Buddh International Circuit.

Carmelo also said that BIC is looking forward to coming to India again for MotoGP 2024, adding “we are excited about it.” The company representatives also discussed the economic impact of MotoGP Bharat in Uttar Pradesh.

He presented a helmet to CM Yogi as a token of appreciation, which was signed by all 22 riders, and was later signed by both Carmelo and Chief Minister.

In a meeting held at Team Building 18, located at the Buddh International Circuit, Dorna Sports’ CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta, CFO Enrique Aldama, CSO Carlos Ezpeleta, and representative Marcos thanked CM Yogi for the outstanding organization of MotoGP Bharat. They also conveyed their intention to return for the event next year.