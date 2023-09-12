Mother donates liver to daughter in first paediatric transplant in Rajasthan

A team of surgeons at Mahatma Gandhi College and Hospital here have performed the first pediatric liver transplant on a 12-year-old girl suffering from a progressive liver ailment leading to liver cirrhosis for the last six years.

The patient’s mother donated a portion of her liver to her daughter, and both are discharged after procedures and post-operative treatments, Dr Naimish N Mehta who led the 25 member medical team including surgeons, and other experts told a press conference here today.

The patient’s family was very happy and shed emotional tears to see that the little daughter was recuperating well and speaking to the family within 24 hours of her surgery, Dr Mehta claimed.

Dr. M. L. Swarankar, Emeritus Chairperson of Mahatma Gandhi University and Hospital, expressed his deepest gratitude to the Government of Rajasthan, for allowing the transplant procedure to be performed cashless under the Chiranjeevi scheme. `