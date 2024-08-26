Mother, 2 children washed away due to cloudburst in J&K

A woman and her two children were washed away in a flash flood triggered by a cloud burst on Monday in a remote area of Ramban district of Jammu.

Naseema Begum (42), her son Yasir Ahmad (16) and a six-year-old daughter were reportedly washed away from their house, which was damaged in the flash flood.

At least two government middle schools at Gadgram and Sonsua and a couple of other structures also suffered damages, while three parked private vehicles were washed away.

Deputy Commissioner, Ramban Baseer-ul-Haq Chaudhary said the cloudburst occurred in Panchayats Kumate, Dhraman and Halla and rescue teams are on the spot as district administration is mobilizing all available resources to assist the affected people.

The officials said the cloudburst took place around 2.30 pm, causing flash floods in Tanger and Dadi streams.

One body has been recovered after the cloudburst at Rajgarh. Rescue operations have been halted due to heavy rain and flash floods. The operations will resume tomorrow, he said.