Mosques covered across UP ahead of Holi celebrations

Ahead of the Holi festival, which coincides with Jumma (Friday) prayers this year, local administrations in several districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Aligarh and Bareilly, have taken precautionary measures by covering mosques with tarpaulin sheets.

This, according to officials, is a traditional practice aimed at preventing any untoward incidents during the Holi celebrations. Holika Dahan is on March 13 and Rangwali Holi on March 14.

In Aligarh, ADM (City) Amit Kumar Bhatt confirmed the move, saying, “…This is a traditional practice that we do in the wake of Holi. Everyone is cooperating with us…”

A similar move has been taken in Bareilly, where the police have also conducted a flag march ahead of the festival to ensure security and maintain communal harmony.

Meanwhile, in Sambhal, a highly sensitive area where a recent mosque survey had triggered violence, authorities are exercising extra caution. Holi celebrations in the district are being conducted under strict police surveillance.

“There is complete peace everywhere and everyone is celebrating the festival of Ekadashi… Holi is being played all over Sambhal, and there is peace everywhere. People are playing Holi with full enthusiasm and joy. All sections of society are safe here,” said Sambhal ASP Shrish Chandra.

The move also comes amid a controversy over Sambhal Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Anuj Kumar Chaudhary’s statement in which he said that Holi comes once in a year while there are 52 Jumma occasions, hence, priority must be given to the Hindu festival.

Reacting to his remarks, Samajwadi Party MLA from Sambhal, Iqbal Mehmood, remarked, “…We cannot say what will happen next. When our government is formed, we will give them the proper reply. He should not have said such a thing…”

Meanwhile, in Aligarh, AMU Proctor Prof Mohd Wasim Ali dismissed claims that the university had imposed restrictions on Holi celebrations.

“The university never puts any restrictions on celebrating any festival, be it Holi, Diwali, Eid, or any other festival… All the students on the campus celebrate their festivals with all the rituals. On 13th and 14th March, the NRSC club provided its hall to celebrate Holi. All the students are completely free on the campus to celebrate Holi. A wrong narrative is being set that they need permission to celebrate Holi. As there is no restriction, the students don’t need any permission…”

Aligarh MP Satish Gautam accused the AMU authorities of restricting Hindu students from celebrating Holi on campus.

“In AMU, Hindus are completely free to celebrate Holi. There is no restriction. Last year, when Hindus celebrated Holi, they were beaten up. Today, when they went to seek permission to celebrate Holi, the authorities didn’t allow them. I have said that there is no need for any permission… These people (who refuse permission to celebrate Holi) follow the ideology of Jinnah… There is no place in UP for those who spread anarchy. We will send them up there.”

To prepare for any medical emergencies during Holi, the Uttar Pradesh administration has put all hospitals on high alert.

UP Deputy CM Brijesh Pathak stated, “For Holi, all medical practitioners and administrations have been advised to keep all hospitals on alert and be ready to deal with all kinds of situations, leaves have been cancelled… in hospitals, all facilities will be ensured.”