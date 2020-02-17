RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Sunday in Ahmedabad that the cases of divorce are found more in “educated and affluent” families nowadays as education and affluence brings arrogance along, which results in families falling apart.

Bhagwat while addressing the RSS workers in Ahmedabad said that there is no alternative to a Hindu society in India.

“Nowadays the number of divorce cases have increased a lot. People fight over trifle issues. The cases of divorce are more in educated and affluent families, because with education and affluence comes arrogance, as a result of which families fall apart. The society also falls apart because society is also a family,” news agency PTI quoted Bhagwat as saying in a statement issued by the RSS.

“We expect swayamsevaks to tell their family members about their activities in the Sangh, because many times women members of the family have to carry out more painful work than us to ensure that we can do what we do,” he said.

He said confining women to homes has resulted in the condition of the society that we see today.

“The condition of the society is because of the customs that have been practising here for the last 2,000 years. Women we have here were confined to homes. This was not the case 2,000 years ago. That was the golden age of our society,” Mr Bhagwat said.

“Hindu society should be virtuous and organised, and when we say society, it is not only men. A society is the one which gets its identity due to its sense of belonging,” he said.

“I am a Hindu, I respect the places of reverence associated with all faiths. But I am firm regarding my own place of reverence. I have got my sanskar from my family, and it is ”matru shakti” which teaches us so,” he was quoted as saying in the statement.

“There is no society without a household, and women, who comprise half of the society, should become more enlightened. But if we do not care about our society, then neither we will survive, nor our family,” he said.

The RSS Chief said, “India has no option other than a Hindu society and Hindu society has no option but to behave like a family.”

Earlier, in December RSS Chief created controversy at a public meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Hyderabad when Bhagwat had said that all 130 crore Indians are part of Hindu society, irrespective of their region, religion and culture. He said, ” all those who have nationalistic spirit, respect India’s culture and heritage are part of Hindu society.”

“When I say Hindu Samaj, it includes those who consider India their motherland, love its ‘jal, jungle and janwar’, have the nationalistic spirit and respect its culture. Irrespective of the languages they speak, the regions they come from, their forms of worship and even if they don’t follow any religion, all are children of India,” he said.