Monsoon Session of UP Assembly from July 29

The much crucial monsoon session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly will commence on July 29.

After the Lok Sabha polls, this will be the first session of the state assembly. The opposition particularly the Samajwadi Party will be extra aggressive in this session after its spectacular performance in the Lok Sabha success.

After the Leader of the Opposition in the assembly and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav got elected to the Lok Sabha from Kannauj, the post is still vacant.

The party will have to appoint its LoP before the session.

Recently the SP appointed Lal Bihari Yadav as the Leader of the Opposition in the legislative council.

In the assembly, the SP could have a dalit or leader from most backward community as the LoP.

Issues like recruitments scams and recent order of the government asking shopkeepers to disclose their identity before their outlets would be raised by the opposition along with flood, inflation, unemployment and law and order.

Meanwhile , as per the schedule of the state assembly released on Wednesday, the Monsoon Session will have five sittings and will end on August 2.

The government is schedule to bring several Bills in the session.