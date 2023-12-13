Mohan Yadav takes oath as 19th chief minister of Madhya Pradesh

Ujjain South MLA Mohan Yadav on Wednesday became the 19th chief minister of Madhya Pradesh.

The 58-year-old OBC leader was administered oath of office by Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai C Patel at the sprawling Motilal Nehru Stadium in Bhopal.

Top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, were also present during the event.

Advertisement

Besides Yadav, Jagdish Devda and Rajendra Shukla also took oath as deputy chief ministers.

Earlier before taking oath, Mohan Yadav said that the state would follow the footsteps of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Madhya Pradesh will follow the footsteps of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is leading the country. I come from the land of King Vikramaditya and I am committed to the progress of the state and fulfil the aspirations of crores of citizens of Madhya Pradesh. We will witness the same good governance that existed during the rule of King Vikramaditya,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The swearing-in of Mohan Yadav marks the end of Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s era in Madhya Pradesh politics.

Chouhan led the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh in 2003, 2008, 2013 and then again in 2020 after the Jyotiraditya Scindia rebellion brought down the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in the state.

In his farewell speech, Chouhan expressed confidence that Yadav will take the state to new heights and continue the welfare works started under his government.

When asked why did he not go to Delhi in an effort to retain his job, Chouhan said that it was not in his nature to go and ask for something for himself.

“I would rather die than going and asking for something for myself,” he told reporters donning a dull look on his face.

The BJP registered a landslide victory in Madhya Pradesh winning 163 of the state’s total 230 seats in the recently held assembly elections. Besides Modi’s leadership, experts believe Chouhan’s ‘Ladli Behena’ welfare scheme played a major role in BJP’s victory.