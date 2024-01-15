Modi’s regard for Pranab Mukherjee remains undiminished: Sharmistha

Author and daughter of former President Pranab Mukherjee, Sharmistha Mukherjee said on Monday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s regard for her father remained undiminished.

She called on Prime Minister Modi and presented him with a copy of her book ‘Pranab My Father: A Daughter Remembers’. She had presented a fascinating glimpse into the illustrious life of his father.

Even though Modi was “a bitter critic of Congress” and the UPA administration, Sharmistha claimed that her father personally wondered about the “strange soft corner” that Modi had for him.

She has posted several pictures of her with Modi on ‘X’.

The material for Sharmistha’s book comes from Pranab’s journals, which he kept until he was elected to the nation’s highest office.

Notably, the book has some chapters critical of Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. The book has revealed that the late president had concerns about former Congress president Rahul’s ability to lead the party.

Sharmistha had questioned the need for the joint opposition to call itself ‘INDIA’ for the Lok Sabha polls to be held this year, saying that the nation was ‘much greater’ than any person or entity.

In 2021, she had quit active politics but said that she will remain a primary member of the Congress.