Punjab: PM’s Ferozepur rally cancelled due to inclement weather

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled rally in Punjab’s Ferozepur on Wednesday has been cancelled in view of the inclement weather, reports reaching here said.

The decision to cancel the Prime Minister’s public meeting and other programme scheduled for today was taken in consultation with the Prime Minister’s staff, it is learnt.

According to people at ground zero, rains overnight and continuing downpour has rendered the venue unusable in what was billed to be a mega public event in the run-up to the coming assembly polls in Punjab. There has been waterlogging at the ground and the main stage and ‘pandal’ have become wet and unusable, sources said.

Moreover, rising cases of Corona and its variant Omicron might also have weighed heavily on the minds of the organizers to cancel the event.

Had all gone well as per plan, it would have been the Prime Minister’s first big public address in Punjab since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

It has been now learnt that the Prime Minister would first reach Bhatinda and from there he would fly back to New Delhi.

In fact, elaborate arrangements were made for the Prime Minister’s public meeting today since last ten days.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister’s slated January 9 Lucknow event in Uttar Pradesh is also learnt to have been canceled in the light of rising cases of infection from Corona and Omiron variant of coronavirus.

The Prime Minister’s Office when contacted for seeking confirmation of the Prime Minister’s reported cancellation of a public event in Ferozepur on January 5 and on January 9 in Lucknow said they are awaiting an official word on the matter.