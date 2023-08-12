Modiji fast losing respect in BJP too, says Gehlot

Stating that the prospects of the BJP under the stewardship pf Narendra Modi are bleak and there is a rift in the party, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot categorically said the prime minister was losing respect not only in public but also in his own party.

“Aap (Modi) ki jis tarah ki approach hai, aap ki party aap ke khilaf ho rahi hai…dhire dhire revolt ho sakta hai aapke khilaf (You (Modi) have such an approach, your party (BJP) is turning against you…there may be a gradual revolt against you)”, Gehlot told the media outside Durgapura Agriculture Research Auditorium after addressing a ‘Yuva Sankalp’ and its new policy convention.

Reacting on Modi’s statement in the Lok Sabha against the no-confidence motion in which the PM mentioned ‘Parivarvad, Quit India’, Gehlot said here on Saturday that it was the Congress that brought democracy and sustained it in the country. Late Mrs Indira Gandhi and late Rajiv Gandhi (both former prime ministers) sacrificed themselves and Mrs Gandhi did not allow Khalistan movement, he added.

“How come you (Modi) are concerned about our vanshvaad (dynasty), we do not care what RSS and BJP are doing with their families. There will be no Congress Mukt Bharat. People in this country liked this Congress family, now they like it, and would not forget it too. Congress survives in every home in this country. People like this parivar very much hence they cast their secret vote,” Gehlot said.

He then targeted Modi and BJP alleging that this should have been a matter of concern for him (Modi) because the respect he had in public has already diminished. But now, his respect is continuously decreasing in his party as well. Modi does not get respect in BJP meetings. Ask any big leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party what kind of situation has developed in the meetings of his party.

“You people (the media) know the reality they way things have changed against Modi ji in the recent past,” he said.

He further said, “I would like to tell Narendra Modi that he has achieved prime ministership banking on your OBC background. At least, have respect for the OBCs.”

“We only want the country to remain united. For this, we need the support of all countrymen, irrespective of their party and ideology. Everyone should remain united for patriotism and Mother India,” he said.

On the situation in violence-ravaged Manipur, the CM said rape and violence against women were happening continuously. More than 100 rape cases have come to the fore. Thousands of FIRs have been registered, but the prime minister laughs away on the issue at Parliament. Modiji mentioned Manipur only for two minutes in his over two-hour long speech. He questioned his apathy towards the hapless women.

“The Prime Minister should impose the President’s rule there (Manipur). He has his own governor who could advise him on the matter. But I don’t know why Modiji is not taking deterrent steps. In such a situation, people of the country want to know why the prime minister is silent on Manipur,” he said.