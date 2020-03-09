Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unlikely to visit Dhaka on 17 March for the birth centenary celebrations of ‘Bangbandhu’ Sheikh Mujibur Rehman in view of the increasing concern in Bangladesh over the coronavirus outbreak, it is learnt.

Bangladesh yesterday reported its first three cases of the coronavirus that led to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina holding an emergency meeting of the committee overseeing the celebrations of “Mujib Barsha” (Year of Mujib) over the next 12 months. The meeting ended with the decision to scale down the events – particularly the one on 17 March to which Modi was invited.

This is the second time in recent days that Modi would not be able to undertake a foreign trip. Last week, he cancelled his visit to Brussels that was scheduled for 13 March to attend the annual India-EU Summit.

Sources said India was in touch with Dhaka to decide if Modi could take part in the scaled-down celebrations via video link.

“The planned celebrations for the Mujib Year have been rearranged in view of worldwide outbreak of coronavirus,” Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen was quoted as saying by the country’s media. “We will convey about the rearrangement of the planned opening of the celebrations to the foreign dignitaries, leaving it to them if they would come,” he added.

Modi’s decision to attend the celebrations was largely seen as a move to reach out to Bangladesh which has been upset with India over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). The recent riots in Delhi have also sparked outrage in Bangladesh with protests taking place in parts of the country opposing Modi’s visit to Dhaka.