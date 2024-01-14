Modi to release first instalment for PM Awas Yajana-Gramin on Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the first instalment to one lakh beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) under Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN) on Monday via video conferencing.

The prime minister will also interact with the beneficiaries of PM-JANMAN on the occasion.

In line with the PM’s efforts towards the vision of Antyodaya to empower the last person at the last mile, PM-JANMAN was launched for the socio-economic welfare of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) on 15 November, 2023, on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas.

The PM-JANMAN, with a budget of about Rs 24,000 crore, focuses on 11 critical interventions through nine ministries and is aimed at improving socio-economic conditions of the PVTGs by saturating PVTG households and habitations with basic facilities such as safe housing, clean drinking water and sanitation, improved access to education, health and nutrition, electricity, road and telecom connectivity, and sustainable livelihood opportunities.