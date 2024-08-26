Modi to lead BJP’s election campaign in J-K

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the BJP’s campaign in the upcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir that are being held after a gap of 10 years. The last election was held in 2014 and this is the first assembly election after the erstwhile state was turned into a Union territory in 2019.

Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP President JP Nadda and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also included in the list of 40 star campaigners submitted by the party to the Election Commission for the first phase of assembly elections in J&K.

Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Manohar Lal Khattar, G Kishan Reddy, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Dr. Jitendra Singh and former union ministers Anurag Thakur, Smriti Irani and General VK Singh (Retd), besides Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur are other prominent faces who will visit Jammu and Kashmir during campaigning.

Advertisement

The three-phased assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir are scheduled for September 18, 25 and October 1. The counting of votes will be taken up on October 4.

In a letter addressed to the Election Commission, BJP national general secretary and in-charge headquarters Arun Singh said the list of the 40 star campaigners of the party may be treated as valid for the remaining phases “unless we forward an amended list” within the prescribed time limit.

The list of star campaigners also includes former BJP general secretary and recently appointed election incharge for Jammu and Kashmir Ram Madhav, party national general secretary incharge Jammu and Kashmir Tarun Chugh, J&K BJP chief Ravinder Raina, Member of Parliament Jugal Kishore Sharma, Rajya Sabha member Ghulam Ali Khatana, General secretary (organization) Ashok Kaul and Jammu and Kashmir BJP vice president Sofi Yousuf.