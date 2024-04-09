Modi targets oppn over ‘Shakti’ remarks, non-attendance of Ram temple event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday tore into the opposition INDIA bloc over the absence of its leaders during the consecration ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s “Shakti” remarks.

He claimed that the Congress tried hard to prevent the construction of the Ram temple. “… The Congress insulted Lord Ram by rejecting the invitation (of the consecration ceremony) and expelled its leaders who went to ‘Pran Pratishtha’ for six years. People will never forgive the party,” he said.

Modi was addressing an election rally in Pilibhit. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP state unit chief Bhupendra Choudhury welcomed the prime minister by presenting him with a flute.

Meanwhile, BJP MP from Pilibhit Varun Gandhi was conspicous by his absence in the rally. Varun and his mother Maneka Gandhi have also been excluded from the BJP’s list of star campaigners.

“Today, on the first day of Navratri, I am also reminding the country how the INDIA bloc had sworn to eliminate Shakti. The Congress has grossly insulted the power which is worshipped in our country. These Congress leaders are talking about uprooting the power before which we bow our heads,” the prime minister told the audience.

He also reiterated his earlier comments on the recently-released Congress manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. “The Congress manifesto bears the imprint of the Muslim League,” he said, adding that the opposition parties are opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and dividing the country.

Modi also praised his regime for responding swiftly to the coronavirus pandemic outbreak and in fact, helping the world to tide over the crisis rather than seeking help from it.

“… Whenever there was a war crisis in the world, we evacuated every Indian safely,” he said.

“Today India’s voice is heard all over the world. This is the power of your vote. A strong government has been formed with your vote. The BJP government has shown the world that India is not weak anymore. When the intentions are right and the morale is high, the results will be good,” he told the crowd.

The prime minister further said his government is working on the resolve of a developed India. “Besides, India has become the fastest growing economic power in the world. Our ‘Chandrayaan’ hoisted the tricolor on the moon. The G20 held in India has been praised all over the world,” he added.

Taking a dig at previous dispensations, Modi said under the rule of the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP), sugarcane farmers were made to beg for their own money.

“Who better to know this than you? The BJP government has worked with full force to reduce the problems of sugarcane farmers. Many sugar mills have opened, many have expanded and this work is being done continuously,” he said.

“What was the condition of farmers 10 years ago? There was black marketing of urea. There was lathicharge on farmers. Today, urea is available in sufficient quantities. A bag of urea is available for Rs 3,000 in the world, but our government gives it for less than Rs 300. Farmers are getting Samman Nidhi. The Modi government has transferred Rs 70,000 crore to bank accounts of farmers. A sum of Rs 850 crore has reached the bank accounts of the farmers of Pilibhit,” he asserted.

The rally was also addressed by chief minister Adityanath and BJP’s Pilibhit candidate and state PWD Minister Jitin Prasada.