Modi slams Cong for opposing govt schemes like ‘Fit India’

In a blistering attack on the grand old party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday charged the Congress with sowing the seeds of separatism, saying its game-plan of ‘divide and rule’ won’t succeed and the nation would remain one.

Replying to the debate in the Lok Sabha on the motion of thanks on President’s address, Prime Minister Modi lashed out at the Congress party for finding fault with his government’s schemes like ‘Fit India’ for the sake of opposing him.

Modi said given the egoistic attitude – “Ahankaar”- of the Congress party, it stood no chance of coming back to power even in the next 100 years.

“You can oppose me, but why are you (Congress) opposing the Fit India Movement and other schemes? No wonder you were voted out in many states years ago…I think you have made up your mind not to come to power for the next 100 years,” the Prime Minister said.

Further continuing his onslaught on the opposition party, Modi said, “If I talk about ‘vocal for local’ then you ignore it. Don’t you want to make India ‘Atamanirbhar’? You (Congress) don’t want to fulfill the dreams of Mahatma Gandhi.”

“Now that you (Congress) have made up your mind not to come to power for the next 100 years, then, ‘Maine bhi tyaari kar li hai’,” Prime Minister Modi in a jibe told the Congress party members.

In a terse remark, again targeting Congress, Modi said even after losing so many elections ‘there is no change in your (Congress’) ‘ego’. He reminded Congress how it was voted to power in Nagaland 24 years ago and in Odisha 27 years ago and how it now claimed credit for the creation of Telangana but the public in the state did not accept it.

“Nagaland voted for Congress 24 yrs ago, Odisha voted for you 27 yrs ago. You won with a full majority in Goa 28 yrs ago. In 1988, Tripura voted for Congress. West Bengal voted for Congress in 1972. You take credit for the creation of Telangana but the public did not accept you,” the Prime Minister said amid the thumping of benches by the treasury benches.

The Prime Minister further told the House that in the new world order post-Covid-19, India should assume its role of a global leader. He said in the new world order post-Covid-19 India is being recognized as a leader. He said India must assume its role of global leadership. “There is a new world order post COVID19 pandemic. We are being recognized as a leader. India must take the global leadership role,” he asserted.

Seeking to take on the ruling Aam Admi Party in Delhi and Congress party, Narendra Modi accused them of spreading Covid-19 infection by encouraging migrant workers to leave Delhi and Mumbai respectively for their home states during the first wave of Covid 19.

“During the first wave of COVID19, you (Congress) gave free train tickets to migrant workers to leave Mumbai. At the same time, the Delhi government told migrant workers to leave the city and provided them with buses. As a result, Covid spread rapidly in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand,” the Prime Minister further said.

Modi said although today poor people of the country are getting gas and connection, houses and toilets, and people have their own bank account, “unfortunately, some people’s (opposition) minds are still stuck in 2014.”

Launching a vitriolic attack on the opposition parties over the farmers’ agitation, the Prime Minister said, “We need to strengthen our small farmers. Our focus is on them. But those who don’t know the pain of small farmers don’t have any right to do politics in the name of the farmers.”

Modi further sought to take on the opposition for allegedly making fun of his government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative. He said the opposition had a problem with ‘Make in India’ because it would prevent them from gathering money.

“Some people have a problem with ‘Make in India’ because, for them, it means that there will be no corruption, they won’t be able to gather money…we have made an attempt to resolve all pending issues of the defence sector,” Modi said.

“You made fun of #MakeInIndia, and today the #entrepreneurs have proved you wrong. Make in India means there is no way for corruption, and that is why you opposed it,” the Prime Minister added.

Replying to the opposition charge on inflation, Modi said, “Nehru had said that the Korean War caused inflation. He had said that any disturbance in America also caused inflation. He also gave up on inflation.”

“The opposition has raised the issue of inflation here, it would’ve been better if they have raised that matter while their government was in power. In pandemics also our government tried to tackle inflation. During 2014-2020 the inflation rate was below 5 per,” Modi said.

Prime Minister said Congress attempted to hurt Tamil sentiments. He said it wanted to divide and rule the country. “I want to salute Tamil Nadu citizens who lined the streets for hours to pay tribute to CDS Gen Bipin Rawat…Divide and rule are in their DNA,” he said. “Congress has become the leader of Tukde Tukde Gang,” Modi said.

Further lashing out at the Congress party, Modi said the Congress won several elections due to their ‘Garibi Hatao’ slogan but it failed to remove poverty. “Then poor of this country voted them out,” he said.