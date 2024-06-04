Modi, Shah speak to TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu after the regional party swept the Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls.

Naidu is all set to be the chief minister of the southern state for the fourth time.

Agency reports also claimed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah also had a word with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader.

Advertisement

The TDP is in alliance with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre.

The TDP is leading in 130 out of 132 assembly seats in the state. The party is leading in 16 Lok Sabha seats.

With the BJP leading in 238 out of 543 Lok Sabha seats and the opposition-backed INDIA alliance surging ahead in 225 seats, the TDP seems to hold a considerable sway.

TDP sources, however, said they will stay with the NDA.