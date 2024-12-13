Modi performs puja at Sangam Nose in Prayagraj

Mahakumbh Nagar, December 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday offered prayers at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, seeking blessings for the successful organization of the upcoming Maha Kumbh, set to take place from January 13 to February 26.

On this occasion, he performed the ‘aarti’ of the Triveni—the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers—praying for global welfare and harmony.The rituals were conducted by ‘Tirth Purohits’ amidst the resonant chanting of Vedic mantras. He also offered Akshat, Chandan, Roli, flowers, and traditional clothing at the Triveni as part of the ceremony. Before the rituals, Modi sought the blessings of prominent saints. Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accompanied him during the event.

The PM arrived at the Sangam Nose aboard the Nishadraj Cruise, boarding it via the floating jetty at Kila Ghat. Clad in a white kurta-pajama, blue jacket, and a maroon shawl, he admired the serene Yamuna waves while standing on the cruise deck. He took a stroll on the river cruise, observing the surrounding area. Upon arrival at Sangam Nose, both Patel and Yogi and extended him a warm welcome. PM Modi also interacted with saints, greeting them with respect. A saint presented him with a pearl garland as a token of blessings.

The PM then proceeded to a specially constructed pandal at Sangam Nose where he was seated by the pilgrim priests. Both Patel and Yogi sat alongside him. Amid the chanting of Vedic mantras by the Tirth Purohits,Modi performed rituals that included Jalabhishek and Dudhbhishek of the Triveni. Following this, he performed the Sangam Aarti with great reverence. He also participated in a photoshoot in the beautifully adorned courtyard, marking the solemn and memorable occasion.

Meanwhile, after worshipping at Sangam,he went to Akshay Vat, where while playing the role of host for the successful organization of Maha Kumbh-2025, bowed his head at Akshay Vat, took a pledge, performed Abhishek and invoking all the pilgrims, lit the lamp of faith for the fulfillment of all the good wishes. After this he circumambulated Akshaya Vat and wished for the welfare of the entire world. He not only offered prayers at this holy shrine but also reviewed the work done on the corridor. He took information about the efforts made to provide easy darshan to crores of devotees who come here especially on the occasion of Mahakumbh and discussed all the processes.

Akshay Vat is considered to be the embodiment of Beni Madhav of Shri Hari Vishnu, the protector of Tirtharaj Prayagraj. It is noteworthy that the work of arranging Akshay Vat in the form of a corridor before Mahakumbh-2025 has been done under the vision of PM Modi and efficient implementation of CM Yogi.

