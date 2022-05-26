Modi to inaugurate ‘Bharat Drone Mahotsav’ on Friday

On Friday Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate India’s biggest Drone Festival — ‘Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022’ at Pragati Maidan.

The two days event Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022 is being held on May 27 and May 28.

During the festival, Modi will interact with ‘Kisan drone pilots’, witness open-air drone demonstrations and interact with startups in the drone exhibition centre.

According to the official, over 70 exhibitors will display various used cases of drones at the exhibition.

Besides, over 1,600 delegates comprising government officials, foreign diplomats, armed forces, central armed police forces, PSUs, private companies and drone startups will participate in the Mahotsav.

“Mahotsav will also witness a virtual award of drone pilot certificates, product launches, panel discussions, flying demonstrations, display of a Made in India Drone Taxi prototype, among others,” added the official.