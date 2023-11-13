Modi hopeful of BJP coming back to power in Madhya Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday exuded confidence that the BJP will again form the government in Madhya Pradesh on the basis of the numerous welfare work done for the poor.

Addressing a mega poll rally at tribal-dominated Barwani, he asserted that the party’s aim is to make Madhya Pradesh self-reliant.

Clad in a colourful tribal waistcoat, he assured the people that, “it is Modi’s guarantee that all the promises in the BJP’s ‘sankalp patra’ (manifesto) for MP will be fulfilled.”

He slammed the Congress, saying “the Congress is corrupt and steals money from the poor and farmers.”

The PM also accused the Congress of not doing anything for the tribals.

“It was only during late Atal Behari Vajpayee’s reign as the PM, that a separate ministry for tribal welfare was set up in the union government,” Modi pointed out. “Today, the budget for tribal welfare schemes is about Rs 1.25 lakh crore,” he said.

“The Congress did nothing for tribal welfare and there were no roads, electricity or drinking water in tribal areas during the Congress rule,” he claimed, adding that the BJP brought the Van-Dhan scheme for the tribals and for the development of tribal areas.

He also said the free ration scheme, providing free ration to 80 crore poor, would be extended for the next five years. “You, the people, will get all the blessings from the poor, because you are the ones who sent Modi to Delhi to help the poor through such schemes,” Modi told the gathering. He asserted that 140 crore people are with him.

He also recounted several other welfare schemes being implemented by the BJP government for the welfare of the poor, farmers and tribals.

Continuing his attack on the Congress, Modi cautioned the people saying, “do not trust the Congress. It is corrupt and did nothing for the poor, farmers and tribals.”

“The Congress only wants to capture Madhya Pradesh so that its leaders can fill up their coffers,” he alleged.

Addressing the women present in the rally, he said, “I am certain that the way the sisters and mothers are working for the party, the Congress is terrified and the BJP’s victory is certain.”

He also lauded Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for the ‘Laadli Behna’ and ‘Laadli Laxmi’ schemes for the welfare of women.

Modi said the BJP’s ‘sankalp patra’ for the MP polls would take the state to new heights. He guaranteed the fulfillment of all the pledges of the party’s manifesto.