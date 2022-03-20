Modi to hold virtual summit with Australian PM tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison will tomorrow hold the second India-Australia virtual summit in which bilateral issues as well as global developments, particularly the Russia-Ukraine conflict, will figure prominently.

The summit follows the historic first virtual summit held on 4 June 2020 when the relationship was elevated to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

During the summit, the two leaders will take stock of the progress made on various initiatives under the comprehensive strategic partnership. It will lay the way forward on new initiatives and enhanced cooperation in a diverse range of sectors between India and Australia.

The leaders are expected to commit to closer cooperation in trade, critical minerals, migration and mobility, and education, among others. Views on regional and international issues of mutual interest will also be discussed by the leaders.

The summit highlights the importance attached by both countries to their bilateral relations as also their close cooperation on regional and global issues.

The India-Australia comprehensive strategic partnership has maintained the momentum of an upward trajectory with both countries continuing to collaborate closely, despite the Covid-19 pandemic, in wide-ranging areas including science and technology, defence, cyber, critical and strategic materials, water resource management, as well as public administration and governance.

Modi and Morrison met in Washington for the first in-person meeting after the Covid-19 pandemic in September 2021 on the margins of the Quad leaders’ summit and jointly launched the Infrastructure for Resilient Island States (IRIS) in Glasgow on the margins of the COP26 in November 2021.

The two countries have been consolidating their defence ties also over the past few years. The Mutual Logistics Support Agreement (MLSA) between them allows militaries of the two countries to use each other’s bases for repair and replenishment of supplies, besides facilitating scaling up of overall defence cooperation.