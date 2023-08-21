Modi greets 5,580 newly-appointed primery teachers of Madhya Pradesh

Extending greetings to 5,580 newly-appointed teachers in the primary schools of Madhya Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that the teachers have the responsibility of shaping the future generation of India, molding them into modernity and giving them a new direction.

The PM alao congratulated the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-les BJP Government of MP for the recruitment of about 50,000 teachers in the state in the last three years.

He was addressing the newly-appointed teachers by virtually joining the programme organised at the Government Mahatma Gandhi Higher Secondary School for training-cum-orientation and handing over the felicitation letters to the newly recruited teachers.

Advertisement

CM Chouhan handed the appointment cum felicitation letters to 5580 teachers during the event.

PM Modi said that the newly-appointed teachers are going to fulfill the crucial responsibility of implementing the National Education Policy. He said the National Education Policy has an effective contribution in fulfilling the resolution of a developed India. In this, equal importance has been given from traditional knowledge to future technology.

He said a new curriculum has also been prepared in the field of primary education. Special efforts have been made regarding education in mother tongue. In order to ensure social justice, arrangements have been made for students who do not know English to study in their mother tongue. There is an emphasis on books in regional languages in the curriculum. This will become the basis of a big change in the education system of the country.

He said the union government has prepared the online learning platform IGOT Karmayougi and trachers should try to take maximum advantage of this facility.

Mr Modi said that when decisions are taken with positive thinking, right intention, full devotion, the whole atmosphere is filled with positivity.

He highlighted that two very positive news have come in the very first year of Amritkal.

Elaborating, he said that according to the report of NITI Aayog, 13.5 crore Indians have come above the poverty line within 5 years.

He added that the number of income tax returns to be filed this year is also giving another important indication. The PM said that according to ITR data, the average income which was around Rs 4 lakh in the year 2014 has increased to Rs 13 lakh in the year 2023.

The PM asserted that the trust of the citizens of the country on their government is continuously increasing. The citizens of the country are coming forward to pay their taxes honestly. The economy, which was at number 10 in the world before the year 2014, has reached at number five today. He maintained that along with boosting enthusiasm, these figures assure that every sector of the country is getting strengthened.

Mr Modi said that today all the money entitled to the poor is directly reaching their accounts. The government is able to spend more than before on the welfare of the poor.

The PM said employment opportunities have been created in every nook and corner of the country with the investment made on a large scale. Since the year 2014, five lakh new common service centres have been set up in the villages of the country, which are providing employment to many people, the PM said.